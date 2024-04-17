Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,221.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,188.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $741.74 and a twelve month high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,153.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

