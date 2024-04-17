Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.67

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 105000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.