Wealth Alliance Has $846,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American International Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

