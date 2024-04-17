Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,040,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $399.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

