Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VNQ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.