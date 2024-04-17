United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

