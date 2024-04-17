Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

LON UJO opened at GBX 24.16 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00 and a beta of 0.68. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.74.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

