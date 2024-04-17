TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 45,895 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

