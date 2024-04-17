TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 435,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

