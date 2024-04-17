TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.90 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

