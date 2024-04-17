The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys A$45,200.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.52 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$45,200.00 ($29,161.29).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

Reject Shop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reject Shop’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.