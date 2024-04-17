SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,556 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

