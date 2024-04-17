Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4,288.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. 709,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

