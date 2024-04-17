Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,350 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

