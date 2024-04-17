Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.
Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.