Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 335,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,905,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,408 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 409,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

