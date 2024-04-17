Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
