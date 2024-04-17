Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 579,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 508,206 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.46.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

