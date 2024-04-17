Bison Wealth LLC Has $428,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,634,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $408.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.65 and a 200 day moving average of $415.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

