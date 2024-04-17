Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

