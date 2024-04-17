Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 7,986,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

