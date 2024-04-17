Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE SIS opened at C$16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.