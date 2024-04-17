Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million.
Savaria Stock Down 0.7 %
TSE SIS opened at C$16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity at Savaria
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Savaria Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
