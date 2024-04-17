Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $38,458,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,679. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

