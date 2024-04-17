Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 159,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BUG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

