Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 326,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,328. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
