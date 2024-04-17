NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
