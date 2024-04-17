Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210.80 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.74), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,237.40). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $45,198. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

