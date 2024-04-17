Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

