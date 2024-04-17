Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $746.74. 2,569,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,511. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

