Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Up 1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.53. 2,109,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,844,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

