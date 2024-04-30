Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $2.26

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $2.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023951 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

