KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 3,655,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.