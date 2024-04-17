KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 376,055 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,055 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Organon & Co. worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 2,503,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,778. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.