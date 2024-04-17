Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) versus Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Critical Survey

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) and Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janover and Better Home & Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janover -168.45% -74.47% -64.25% Better Home & Finance N/A -387.77% -58.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janover and Better Home & Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janover $2.00 million 5.92 -$3.37 million ($0.38) -2.82 Better Home & Finance $76.82 million 4.23 -$536.42 million -0.58 -0.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Janover has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Home & Finance. Janover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.5% of Janover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Janover shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Janover and Better Home & Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services. The company formerly known as Better Mortgage Corporation and changed its name to Better Home & Finance Holding Company in August 2023. Better Home & Finance Holding Company is headquartered in New York, New York.

