Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 356,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.