Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Par Pacific and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 2 0 2.50 Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 4 0 2.33

Par Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 8.85% 47.63% 13.66% Magnolia Oil & Gas 31.65% 21.21% 14.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.23 $728.64 million $11.95 2.71 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.40 $388.30 million $2.05 12.90

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

