Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.