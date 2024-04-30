Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

