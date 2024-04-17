Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,998,500. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

