H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Up 3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.60. 161,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,950,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in H World Group by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in H World Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

