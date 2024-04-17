CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 4.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 182,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 806,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th.

CureVac Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

