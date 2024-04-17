Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EPRXF stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

