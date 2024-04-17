iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 375,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 399,846 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $46.35.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

