Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 200,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.