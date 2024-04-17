Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 7.15%.
Greystone Logistics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLGI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
About Greystone Logistics
