Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

