Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 473,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

