Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

