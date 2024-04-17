Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.91.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

