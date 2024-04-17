EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:EEIQ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

