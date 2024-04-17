Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.94. 270,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.