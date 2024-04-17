Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 39,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,758. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.