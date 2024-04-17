Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,485 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,485 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

